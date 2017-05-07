Woman, 44, arraigned over Visa fraud in Osun

A 44-year old woman, Omotayo Oyedeji has been arraigned before a Magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State over alleged fraud.

Police prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun told the court that on the 11th of October, 2016, the accused person fraudulently obtained the procumbent of international passport and visa from one Ayobami Faniyi.

He added that the offence committed contravened section 421 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person who had no legal representative in court however pleaded not guilty.

Police prosecutor, Abiodun told the court that the complainant was ready to withdraw the charge against the accused person as the two parties want to settle out of court.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba withdrew the charge against the accused person and struck out the case.