Buhari Attends Friday Prayers At Aso Villa Mosque 

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday prayed at the mosque in the presidential villa in Abuja, making it his first public appearance since April 21 when he joined Muslim faithful at the mosque.

Buhari arrived the mosque at 1:28pm on Friday , escorted by a retinue of aides.

Dressed in a white flowing gown, the President was seen waving and exchanging pleasantries with other worshipers, including the national security adviser, Babagana Monguno.

This is coming weeks after the President had not been sighted in public, consistently missing three federal executive council meetings.

This has led to different reports about Buhari's state of health, but the presidency maintained that he was only resting as recommended by his doctors. The President’s wife, Aisha, also said his health was not as bad as “perceived”.