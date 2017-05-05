State House Permanent Secretary Not Suspended

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, (THEWILL) – The Presidency on Friday debunked the report in some quarters that the Permanent Secretary in the State House, Mr Jalal Arabi, has been suspended.

A statement issued by the Deputy Director (Information), Abiodun Oladunjoye disclosed that Arabi was at his desk on Friday dutifully attending to important state matters.

The statement also noted that Arabi is not under any probe, and neither is he a subject of any enquiry.

“Also, there is absolutely no truth in the spurious allegations levelled against the Permanent Secretary and his office in the fictitious report published by an on-line medium.

“I remain committed and dedicated to the professional discharge of my duties and I refuse to be distracted by adversarial forces,” Arabi was quoted in the statement

The Permanent Secretary also attended Juma'at prayer at the State House mosque with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful in attendance.