The Wild Inside The Walls

The blend of luxury and nature is quite intriguing especially when you can interact with the wild at the comfort of your chambers. I do not refer to kakemonos and other types of tapestries, but rather the elation of encountering wild animals in as a close meet as just inside the walls of your suite’s compound.

These are some of the properties across the world that have managed to bring the correlation between their human guests with the wild a reality.

Jamala Wildlife Lodge, Canberra



Image credit: Jamala Wildlife Lodge, Canberra

Separated by only a clear glass window, guests at Jamala Wildlife Lodge located in the heart of the National Zoo & Aquarium in Canberra, Australia, are awestruck by the epitome of the African-themed luxurious style. From the coziness of their Jungle Bungalows and Giraffe Treehouses, the guests experience close encounters with the wild animals that have been housed in the zoo since 1998. The uShaka Lodge-Reef Room on the other hand gives a marine feel, with the subtle aquatic creatures lavishly whirling in the large aquariums. If you are the chilled kind of a visitor who prefer staying indoors, Jamala is the perfect destination; offering both an opulent lodging atmosphere and a wild experience all under one roof.

Giraffe Manor, Nairobi

This boutique hotel located in the Langata suburb of Nairobi, Kenya, is a combination of elegance and nature. The view of the resident Rothschild giraffe prodding their necks through the windows is one to behold. Etched in a colonial appearance with complimentary modern style, Giraffe Manor is the ultimate destination in Kenya’s capital; for a wild inside the walls experience.

Image credit: Giraffe Manor Nairobi

Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge, Tsavo

Set in the heart of the Taita Hills Wildlife Sanctuary, Sarova Salt Lick Game Lodge is eminent among travelers and photographers in Kenya’s Tsavo plains. It offers relaxed accommodation with an escape to one of Africa’s vast nature reserves. The animals rove freely around the lodge’s compound, creating an exceptional sight especially under the night’s moonbeam.

Sanctuary Makanyane Safari Lodge, South Africa

Looking for secluded wild stays? Sanctuary Makanyane Safari Lodge is a perfect escape. Located in the “Big 5” Madikwe Game Reserve, the lodge assures exclusivity and personalization of services to its guests, due to its small accommodation capacity. It would therefore be a great family vacay destination, a retreat with a small group of friends, or even a honeymoon getaway. Interact with the elephants and other Big Fives as you relish with a wild spa treatment; create cherished memories.

Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge, United States of America

Are you a citizen of the U.S, or a visitor in the states in quest of the African wild experience? Wander no more, as you will get the whole package at the Disney's Animal Kingdom Lodge . A stay at this American 4-star resort in Lake Buena Vista, not only guarantees you of world-class accommodation with a touch of African style; but you also get to experience close encounters with different wild animals right at the doorsteps. There is nothing as magical as an African-Disney safari adventure.

Credit: Josephine Wawira