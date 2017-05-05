Boko Haram: Seven Killed In Another Borno Suicide Attack

SAN FRANCISCO, May 05, (THEWILL) – The Borno state Police Command on Friday confirmed the killing of seven persons after two suspected female suicide bombers attacked Mandarari ward in Konduga Local Government Area of the state.

Malam Murtala Ibrahim of the Borno Police Command Public Relations Unit, confirmed the incident in statement he issued in Maiduguri, announcing that the attack took place on Thursday.

The statement reads, “Yesterday at about 22.45 hours, two suspected female suicide bombers detonated explosives strapped to their bodies at Mandarari ward in Konduga LGA, killing themselves and five others.

“Six persons sustained various degrees of injuries.

“The corpses and injured persons were evacuated to General Hospital Konduga, and normalcy restored to the area.”

THEWILL recalls that three suspected female suicide bombers were on Wednesday killed while attempting to attack a military outpost near Muna garage in the outskirt of Maiduguri, the Borno capital.

This attack is coming at a time when Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs, from Konduga, a town located few kilometres from Maiduguri, have started returning home with the hope of rebuilding their lives.