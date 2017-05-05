Ohanaeze Constitutes Committee To Design Economic Blueprint For Igbo States

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, (THEWILL) – President-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo says the body has set up a committee to develop an economic blueprint for igbo-speaking states in the country.

This was as he commended the governors of Anambra, Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Delta, Imo and Rivers states for their various developmental efforts.

Speaking in Enugu, the President-General explained that the economic agenda would “be our home grown effort to initiate practical development models, powered by the private sector and specifically directed in the first place to production, commerce and education”.

He said: “The Planning and Strategy Committee, headed by former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, with Mazi Sam Ohuabunwa as deputy and Ferdinand Agu, will design an economic road map for Ndigbo. It is a rapid response to our new call on our people to develop a spirit of self-reliance.”

Noting that commendable developments are ongoing in Igbo land, Nwodo said, “Anambra has launched a new joint venture in building an international cargo and passenger airport with a proximate new city.

“Ebonyi and Enugu have had useful meetings with the Federal Ministry of Mines with a view to reactivating Nkalagu Cement and Enugu Coal Corporation.

“Imo is building a gas plant in Egbema. Abia is partnering with an international consortium in developing a new sea port at Obeaku.

“Rivers is developing a new Port Harcourt city with an industrial layout. Delta has embarked on a massive urban infrastructural renewal scheme. There is, in our view, a rekindling of the determination to take our destiny into our own hands.”

The President-General then disclosed that Ohanaeze, on its part, has set up two important working committees for the economic blueprint, including the Planning and Strategy Committee and a Construction Review Committee with James Ikeyi, SAN, as chairman.