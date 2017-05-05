Igwe Umenyiora, Ogbunike Endorse Obiano's Second Term Bid

The traditional ruler of Ogbunike, Igwe John Umenyiora has endorsed the second term bid of Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State saying

"Willie Obiano has done American wonder,” in his overall assessment of the three years of Obiano in office.

The royal father stated this Wednesday while blessing the kolanut at the Commissioning of a modern toilet facility built by the NGO of the wife of the governor at Oye-Olisa market Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area.

According to Igwe Umenyiora, “I have said Willie is working because before he arrived on the scene as governor, kidnappers held Anambra captive and he came and did "American wonder and drove the criminals away."

Speaking further the royal father revealed. “When my daughter’s wine carrying was due, I appealed for the grading of St Monica's road to make it motorable. I told him my inlaw, if you don’t help us with this I will come and take back our daughter from you. He assured me that he will he not only grade the road but will asphalt it. Today St. Monica’s road has been completed. He is also working on the road cutting across 16 villages in Ogbunike to Ugwu Nwasike.”

“If you know ANSIPPA they are behind the attraction of investments and dropping of power of over $350m, they also plan luxury hotel and the international market too. Since my many years on the throne, this is the first time Ogbunike is feeling government presence I want to proclaim that Willie is going for second term; as far as Ogbunike is concerned.” Igwe Umenyiora asserted.

Photo:His Royal Majesty, Igwe John Umenyiora of Ogbunike