‘Pray For President Buhari’s Speedy Recovery’, Dr. Fatima Abdulrahaman Urges Nigerian Women

The immediate past President of All Nigeria Conference of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), Dr. Fatima Abdulrahaman has called on Nigerian women to pray for President Buhari for speedy recovery and sound health.

In a brief interview with Reporters in Abuja on Thursday, she said” I wish the President Muhammadu Buhari speedy recovery. It is not good for anyone to wish the president death. Let’s join hands to pray for the President.”

She said that “Nigeria belongs to all of us and it is our responsibility to always pray for our leaders, most especially our president, irrespective of our political affiliations.”

“President Buhari is a father, grandfather, a brother, an uncle to us all and as a nation; we owe it a responsibility to pray for our President and not to heap curses on him.

“It’s only a fool that will wish his or her President death because the Holy Book commands us all to pray for our leaders.

“Nigerians also need to show sympathy and understanding as their president battles with a poor health condition. They should not allow people whose hearts are filled with hate to brainwash and indoctrinate them.

“Whatever happens to President Buhari happens to us as a nation, so my fellow Nigerian women; let’s pray for our President,”