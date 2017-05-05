Nigerians, Beware Of Anti Democratic Elements On The Prowl

The June 12 Coalition of Democratic Formations (J12CODEF) like other progressive pro people interests, frowns at the recent meeting of the three musketeers at the Minna, hilltop residence of former head of state Gen. Ibrahim Babangida(Rtd.) to purportedly discuss the state of the nation as reported in the media.

While we recognize and acknowledge the fundamental rights of individual Nigerians to meet and discuss issues affecting the country, more so against the backdrop of the reported indisposition of President Muhammadu Buhari, but we must alert Nigerians to be wary of what these ex-dictators represent in our political, economic and social life.

History is replete with how these men of our inglorious past undermined and aborted Nigeria's march to greatness and nationhood while their reigns lasted, unfortunately have continued to assault national sensibilities with their actions.

Former Head of State, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd.) (self-styled "evil genius") has the singular and unbroken record of treasonably annulling the June 12, 1993 Presidential election which was widely acclaimed as the freest, fairest and most peaceful election in Nigeria’s political history. Gen. AbdulSalami Abubakar (Rtd.) on his part, within the short period of about 11 months as head of state, superintended over an administration that is viewed as being responsible for the death in detention of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, the acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 Presidential election as well as the pillaging and plundering of the commonwealth to a dizzying level, while former Head of State and President, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo (Rtd.) presided over an administration that is well remembered more for enthroning a political culture of do or die, corruption and abuse of Presidential powers and the constitution.

Thus, we wonder what positive ideas of democracy, development and progress that must have motivated these three ex dictators to rub minds now in our political life, other than what they are known for which is at variance with the collective interest of the Nigerian people and the constitution. Indeed, their personal preservation and interest.

Therefore, we must sound a note of warning to the Nigerian people to be eternally vigilant to resist any manipulative tendencies of these anti democratic elements to divert the ship of the Nigerian state from the course of democracy and constitutionalism, which we are irredeemably committed to at this auspicious time in our political history.

However, we must congratulate the Buhari administration for the successes recorded so far in the war against insurgency and corruption despite the campaign of blackmail, mudslinging and calumny. We call on Nigerians to solidly queue behind this government as it sincerely and frontally attack societal ills, responsible for the underdevelopment and backwardness of our country.

Also, we call on the present administration to realize that a critical antidote to the myriad of problems bedeviling the Nigerian state, which is exemplified in the absence of true federalism, lies in the urgent restructuring of the country along federal lines. It is in this regard that we are urging the federal government to immediately set in motion, the machinery for restructuring Nigeria by exploring past national conferences reports as well as the PRONACO draft constitution.

We as well admonish the President Muhammadu Buhari led administration to remain focused on its core mandate of delivery of democratic dividend to the good people of Nigeria and refuse to succumb to blackmail and intimidation by agents and cronies of the past era of ignominy.

We wish and pray that the Almighty bestow President Muhammadu Buhari with sound health and wisdom in piloting the affairs of the Nigerian state to the path of honour and glory.

Aluta continua, Victoria ascerta.

Thanks.

Yours Sincerely,

JUNE 12 COALITION OF DEMOCRATIC FORMATIONS (J12CODEF)

NELSON EKUJUMI

General Secretary.