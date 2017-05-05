Sultan Warns Against Civil War, Says Nigeria May Not Survive

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, (THEWILL) – The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa'ad Abubakar, has warned against repeating the same mistakes that plunged Nigeria into a civil war, noting that the country may not survive another one.

Abubakar, speaking at the 'Traditional Rulers Day' as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of Rivers in Port Harcourt, declared that the traditional institution had quality and educated people with the best of professions.

He said that while government at all levels have the responsibility within the constraints of its budget to address the issues, the traditional institution also have an important role to play as they a deeper understanding and appreciation of the levels of poverty due to its proximity to the poor.

“As a nation, we have gone through and surmounted the worst of all, a civil war. I think we have lessons to learn from that because very few nations could survive civil war,” the sultan said.

“We must check the lessons and guard against repeating such mistakes and move forward.

“By their presence and grasp of the local environment, they are better positioned to drive any genuine transformation of the local economy.

“Being the direct leaders of the poor, they are part of the major stakeholders in the alleviation of poverty, they daily bear the brunt of the consequence of poverty.”

He however called for the development and citing of industries in the local areas to achieve a sustainable economic policy insisting that economic industries where craftsmen and other professionals would be trained to meet the daily needs of the societal were indispensable.

“Such society will have value of dignity of labour in order to inculcate hard work and discourage laziness and begging,” he said.

“The institution is fountain of knowledge for political leaders to tap from free of charge as we progress further in nation building.”

