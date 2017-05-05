Rccg Mourns As Adeboye’s Assistant Dies Nine Months Into Tenure

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, (THEWILL) – The Redeemed Christian Church of God has announced the death of Pastor Olu Obanure, Pastor-in-charge of RCCG, West African coast and assistant to Pastor Enoch Adeboye, General Overseer RCCG.

According to a statement announcing Obanure's demise and signed by the church's Head, Media and Public Relations, Pastor Olaitan Olubiyi, the AGO died on Tuesday May 2, 2017 at the age of 65.

Obanure became the Assistant General Overseer in charge of Establishment following his investiture at the 64th Annual Convention of the church last August and had his operational base in Ghana.

“Pastor Olu Obanure was appointed the assistant general overseer in charge of Establishment during the 64th Annual Convention of the Mission in August 2016,” the statement had read.

“He had served the Mission in such various capacities as the special assistant to the General Overseer (Admin/Personnel) pastor-in charge of West Coast with base in Accra Ghana and as the provincial pastor, Northern Province 5 with headquarters in Abuja.

“The Kogi-state born man of God had a Master's Degree in Communications and Language Arts from the University of Ibadan.

“He is survived by his wife and children.”