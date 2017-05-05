Police Raid Residence Of Kwankwaso’s Younger Brother

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, (THEWILL) – Police detectives have raided and searched the Sharada residence of Lawan Musa Kwankwaso, younger brother to the former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

The detectives said to be from Special squad dispatched from the Force headquarters in Abuja, ransacked all the rooms within the residence occupied by Kwankwaso's younger brother and his wife.

According to reports, the heavily armed squad first reported their presence at Sharada Police station to ensure a hitch-free operation before carrying out the search which lasted for over three hours.

However, It was not clear of the mission of the operation, but inside sources, disclosed that ” it must be linked do with business deal involving Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, where his younger brother served as a front.”

Kwankwaso's younger brother was said to be caught unawares by the security agents and offered total cooperation to the police operatives.

At the end of the search, it was not clear what was recovered from the residence, but the Kano Police Command spokesman, DSP Magaji Musa Majia, declared that the Command had nothing to do with the operation.

Hajiya Binta Spikin, media aide to Senator Kwankwaso, confirmed that the police raided the residence of the former governor's brother and conducted searches, but declined to give further details.