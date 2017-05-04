Chief, others in court over alleged  assault, breach of public peace

Osun State Police Command yesterday arraigned the Otun Balogun of Osogbo, Chief David Iyiola before an Osogbo Magistrate Court over alleged assault and intimidation of some men.

Chief Iyiola was arraigned along side Olaide Makinde aged 61, Rasaki Sulaimon aged 40, Raji Popoola aged 62 and Lukmon Agboola aged 35.

Police prosecutor, Lamidi Rasaq told the court that the accused persons sometimes ago in this year, forcibly entered a land that belongs to one Adetunbi and Okunmojibo family around Amulegboro, Oke baale area in Osogbo with intent to commit felony.

He said the accused persons harassed and the threaten the lives of one Adebayo Rasaki, Waheed Adetunbi and Sikiru Quadri using cutlasses and knives.

He explained that the accused persons also disturbed the public peace of the area on that particular day.

He added that the offences committed contravened sections 81, 86, 249(D) and 516(A) of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

In their plea however, the accused persons all pleaded not guilty of the charges against them.

The accused persons were represented by Barrister Joy Isah, Barrister Tunde Adedokun and Barrister Babajide Shiyanbola who all urged the court for their bail in the most liberal terms.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused persons the bail of N1,000,000 with two sureties in like sum each and adjourned the case till the 22nd of June, 2017.