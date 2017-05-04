I Believe I Can Fly; The 5 W's Of Air Travel

Ghana Airways. This is probably the most popular airline to many Ghanaians both young and old. So much that many didn’t know our airport holds more than one airline. With many international and domestic airlines operating in Ghana, air travel has developed and is embraced by many more travelers. Usually perceived to be a niche for the rich, modernity and technology has made air travel very accessible to every Tom, Dick and Harry who in one way or the other has need for it.

Apart from the fear and stigma of air travel, cost is another reason why many Ghanaians do not fly and would rather go by other means when traveling domestically. On the international front, there are limited options especially when it comes to long distance travel. However, when planning to fly, there are a few things to consider. Jumia Travel , Africa’s leading online travel agency outlines a few.

1. Who - who is flying?You should know yourself. Do you have aerophobia? After a proper self introspection, you should be able to decide whether or not it is convenient to fly . Sometimes, air travel is the only way because the distance is very far and no other option is feasible. In that instance, you would have to brace yourself to overcome your fears. Just don’t go to the airport and jump on a plane and have issues. Know who you are.

2. What - What to do. A trip from Ghana to the outside world takes averagely 12 hours unless you are in Asia or the far East. The big question is what to do on the plane for such a long period? There are many things to keep you ‘’alive’’ on such a trip apart from the entertainment that is provided in the plane . Read a novel, watch funny videos, chat with your seatmate or even have a good,relaxed sleep. On the other side of the ‘’what’’ coin is ‘’what do i do’’? What do you do when you don’t get a ticket on the dates you really wish to fly? Simple! Juts prevent this by booking in advance. If you already made the mistake of not booking in advance, try other OTA’s and other flight booking apps to find a cheap flight. There are so many options available. All you have to do is talk to a travel agent. You are sorted!

3. When - When are you planning on making the trip? Sometimes , in order to get some good deals and discounts on flights, you should know in advance and plan your dates accordingly. This helps you to take advantage of seasonal deals and reductions, Plan your trip for seasons when a lot of people may not be traveling, you get bigger discounts here. During the busy seasons such as Christmas and summer, you may have fully booked flights or airline companies increasing their rates because of high demand. Ensure that you know when you are flying so you can plan well.

4. Where - Where are you going? Destination is key when going on any trip. Ideally, it is the first thing you think about. You can’t book a flight without a destination. Ensure that you know your specific destination so you can adequately plan. If your plan is also to go to more than one destination, decide quickly and confirm where exactly you want to visit. Then you plan your arrivals and departures accordingly. This also determines whether you go for a one way, round trip, direct flight or multiple stops.There are some airlines that do not fly to certain countries. Hence knowing which country or city you are going to helps you to

5. Why - Why are you flying? Now this comes with certain straightforward questions. There has to be a reason why you are going by air. Are you in a race against time? Is it for convenience? Are you getting it for lesser than other means? If you answer all of these, then you can be confident of either flying happy or finding other means. Sometimes, people fly even though they don’t have to. The road trips are fun and the train ride may be perfect just to see the whole town or city.