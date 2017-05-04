Senate Postpones Presentation Of 2017 Budget Report

BEVERLY HILLS, May 04, (THEWILL) – The Nigerian Senate has postponed to Tuesday the laying of report on the 2017 Appropriation Bill, which was listed on the Order Paper for Thursday's plenary.

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu explained that the stepping down of the report was to enable members of the Appropriations committee in both the Senate and House complete the harmonization of their report.

Majority Leader of the Senate, Senator Ahmad Lawan, had told his colleagues that both chamber of the National Assembly were still harmonising the versions of the report.

“I have also equally been informed that by the grace of God, definitely, the Budget 2017 will be laid on Tuesday. Having said this, Mr. President, distinguished colleagues, I will move that we stand down this report to Tuesday, the next legislative day,” he said.

The 2017 budget estimate which was presented to the federal lawmakers by President Muhammadu Buhari last December has been hanging at the National Assembly. A week ago, Lawan promised that the report would be laid last Tuesday, passed on Wednesday and transmitted to the President today.