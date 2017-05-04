Supreme Court Begins Hearing On Pdp Leadership Tussle

BEVERLY HILLS, May 04, (THEWILL) – The Supreme Court on Thursday commenced hearing on the leadership tussle rocking the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, as it entertained the objection filed by the National Chairman of the party, Ali Modu Sheriff, against the appeal presented before the court by the Ahmed Makarfi-led faction of the PDP.

THEWILL recalls that the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt had on February 27 declared Sheriff as the authentic chairman of the party, a ruling the Makarfi faction is challenging at the apex court.

But Sheriff filed an objection to the appeal on March 21, praying the Supreme Court to strike out the appeal by the Makarfi-led national working committee of the PDP.

In his application, the party's national chairman contended that Makarfi does not have legal standing to appeal against the judgment of the Court of Appeal on behalf of the PDP.

The apex court had on March 23 fixed today, May 4, for the continuation of hearing on the leadership tussle, which started in May 2016 after the Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the party not to hold its planned national convention.