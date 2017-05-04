Boko Haram: Three Suicide Bombers Killed In Foiled Attack On Military Outpost

BEVERLY HILLS, May 04, (THEWILL) – Three female suicide bombers were on Wednesday night prevented from attacking a military outpost popularly known as 'Guantanamo' along Muna garage, Maiduguri, the Police and the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, have said.

NEMA spokesperson, Abdulkadir Ibrahim, disclosed in a statement that security operatives killed the three teenagers, adding however that a security officer was injured in the attempt to intercept the attackers.

According to him, “Yesterday (Wednesday) night 3/5/2017, at 10:05 pm, three female teenage suicide bombers attempted to attack military outpost popularly known as “Guantanamo” along Muna garage.

“They were sighted trying to gain access to the premises and were shot by the securities leading to the detonation of their concealed explosives, which killed all three of them and injured one of the security personnel.”

Ibrahim further disclosed that the corpses of the would-be bombers have been evacuated to Borno state specialist hospital, Maiduguri.

Corroborating the report, the state police command said, “on Wednesday, at about 2245hrs, three female suicide bombers with improvised explosive Device (IED) strapped to their bodies attempted to enter Maiduguri town.

“They were intercepted by security personnel on duty along Maiduguri/Mafa road, close to the gate of 195 battalion location.

“The three bombers detonated their IEDs, killing themselves only, while one soldier was said to have been injured.

“Police Anti Bomb Unit personnel have visited the scene and rendered it safe while normalcy has since been restored,” read a statement issued in Maiduguri, the Borno capital, by the 2 1/c Police Public Relations Officer, Malam Murtala Ibrahim.