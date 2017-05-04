Babachir Lawal And His Roving Hands!

Alhaji Babachir Lawal the current Secretary to the Federal Government has gotten himself involved in cruel scams as he employs ingenious methods to steal taxpayers' monies in Nigeria and breach the trust of his people.

After much public cry regarding the atrocities of this felon who was definitely being shielded by the executive arm of government that he directly serves, a belated and reluctant presidential order was issues to investigate him.

While an integrity-deficient Abubakar Malami was mandated to investigate Lawal, a swift verdict of Not Guilty was returned thus compelling the Senate to constitute another committee of its members to look into the matter.

Senator Shehu Usman from Kaduna central was mandated by the Nigerian Senate to chair this committee.

He appeared on AIT today and these were pertinent points in his submissions:

The ever upright senator from Kaduna central...who headed the Senate committee on investigation into IDPs and the role of SGF Babachir Lawal.

Their findings : Lawal had several bank accounts forgetting that his BVN would show up in all . He registered several companies ostensibly for those contracts . Those companies lacked requisite competence to execute allotted projects. Bidding processes were flawed as one owner of several companies would present all for bidding...ensuring that one of his many companies is picked ! Many of such companies bore ingenious names.. Elephant Nigeria Limited. Lion Nigeria Limited! As for IDP camps, not only monies but also food items were stolen. Foreign donors whose donations which ran into hundreds of millions of dollars were stolen are concerned...compelling the federal government to act.

Babachir Lawal failed to honour several invitations by the Senate and even chased senate emissaries away from his house!

Conclusions. Civil servants steal more public funds because their actions are hidden.

Babachir Lawal feels more comfortable with the Osinbajo committee whose activities are done behind closed doors than the Senate committee whose inquiries are conducted in the open.

The current AGF still a member of Osinbajo committee who exonerated Lawal earlier may not be allowed by Osinbajo to stain his name so, reports from this nescient committee may likely be credible.

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.