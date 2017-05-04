BUSSSA Honours Bowen University Registrar

The Bowen University South South students Association (BUSSSA) has honoured the Bowen university registrar and others,

The Registrar DR. Kayode Ogunleye who was presented an award of excellence for his outstanding performance in moving the university forward, he thanked the association for the award presented to him where he also used the medium to charge the association (BUSSSA) not to relent in its good works towards the development and growth of the university, the award presentation was done by the president of the association Mr. Walter Erhahon, who was represented by the transport coordinator Mr Michael Ijakpa and other excutive officers of BUSSSA speaking further,

Mr. Ijakpa took up the opportunity to commend other principal officers of the University who are immensely contributing their quotas in all ramifications towards the development of Bowen University, most especially the most dynamic and amiable Vice chancellor Prof. Matthews A. Ojo for his the numerous achievements ever since his assumption into office as the university Vice chancellor.