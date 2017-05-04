Septuagenarian docked over alleged forgery, fraud

A 70-year old grandma, Awawu Tiamiyu has been arraigned before a magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State by the State police command over alleged forgery of a land agreement document and defrauding of N2.3 million naira.

The police prosecutor, Idoko John told the court that sometimes in January at Iragbiji town, the accused person conspired with two others at large to dupe one Alhaji Saka Oyedeji of 2.3 million naira under a false pretense that they will sell seven acres of land to him.

He said the accused person with the others at large also forged the land agreement document and impersonated themselves as one Madam Awawu Abolarinwa and one Mr Muraina Abolarinwa and one Mr Opeyemi Wasiu.

He added that the accused person also wilfully and unlawfully destroyed corner pieces valued N50,000 property of one Alhaji Saka Oyedeji.

He explained that the offences committed contravened sections 383(1), 390(9), 419, 451, 467, 484, and section 516 of Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person however pleaded not guilty of the charges.

"I didn't dupe anybody or destroy anything. Please I am not guilty because I didn't do anything wrong, I am just an old woman. She pleaded amidst tears.

Her counsel, Barrister Okobe Najite also implored the court to grant his client bail in the most liberal terms as she is an old woman and is presumed innocent until proven otherwise by the law.

In her ruling, Magistrate Sodamade granted the accused person the bail of one million naira with one surety in like sum.

She also ordered that the case be transferred to Iragbiji Magistrate court and adjourned it to the 19th of June, 2017.