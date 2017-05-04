AKSG Takes Over 7 Community Schools, Commences Insurance Scheme For Transporters

The Akwa Ibom State Government has further demonstrated its commitment to the provision of free basic education in public schools, with the approval for the upgrading and adoption of seven community schools by the government.

Also, transport operators in the state are to henceforth benefit from an insurance scheme to cushion the effect of accidents while in service. He announced

These were part of the four major decisions taken, Wednesday during the state executive council meeting, presided over by the Governor in Council, Mr Udom Emmanuel.

Addressing government house reporters after the session, Commissioner for Information and Strategy Mr Charles Udoh named the affected schools as, Community Technical College, Ikot Udoe, Ikot Ekpene, Urban High School, Ikot Akpan Essien, Oruk Anam, Excellence Comprehensive Secondary School, Ikot Uya, Mkpat Enin, Migrant Secondary School, Emeruke, Eastern Obolo, Community Comprehensive Secondary School, Ekeya, Okobo, Union Secondary School, Ibiaku, Ibono Ibom and Community Secondary School, Urua Obo/Ikot Ata Usung/Ikot Obong Odoro, Ikot Ekpene.

Mr Udoh explained that the schools which where owned by the communities did not take part in the free education programme of the government, and the government decided to take over the schools in its bid to provide its qualitative and free education to more communities.

He said from the beginning of the new schools’ season by September this year, the new government - owned schools will start benefiting from the scheme.

On the insurance scheme for transport operators, Commissioner Udoh said that 5percent of the amount paid as taxes, will be deposited with the insurance company in trust, and all the participants will be entitled to some benefits in the event of an accident.

The state government also approved the adoption and implementation of an Akwa Ibom State Rural Development Master plan to ensure that more rural development projects are executed at a faster rate, with over 150 of such projects already completed in the last two years.

The commissioner whose Ministry had metamorphosed from Information and Communications, to Information and Strategy, added that the department of strategy has also been approved for his Ministry.

He reiterated the pledge of the Udom Emmanuel-led administration to the actualization of his five-point agenda for the overall benefit of the people of the state.