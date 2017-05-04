NIMASA seeks private partnership over 5th modular floating dockyard

THE Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) has said it is seeking private sector participation over its forthcoming 5th largest floating dockyard expected to arrive the country very soon.

The agency’s Director General, Dr Dakuku Peterside disclosed this on Wednesday in Lagos during the ceremonial launching of 4 acquired 60 Tons Bollard Tug boats by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The NIMASA DG, who was represented by the agency’s executive Director, Finance & Administration, Alhaji Bashir Jamon explained that, “the commissioning of this 4 tug boats is commendable and will no doubt assist in the daily operations of the NPA as well as enhance the turn-around time of vessels calling at the ports.

“Before now, attention had always been in the recurrent expenditure in Nigeria, but with the advent of the current administration, focus has shifted to the capital expenditure which is the catalyst to economic growth and development. And so this is a right step in the right direction.

“Infrastructural development is very crucial to the growth of the maritime sector and by extension the Nigeria economy. Particularly, now that the Federal Government is diversifying the economy in order to create more jobs and generate revenue, the efforts of the Management of the Ports Authority in Nigeria will go a long way in assisting the government realize its agenda and also help plug revenue leakages in this time that the country is trying to get out of recession.

“You might have read it in the news, but let me also state here that NIMASA will soon take delivery of the 5th largest modular floating dockyard on the African continent. This Dockyard will save the Federal Government of Nigeria, at least, 100 million dollars annually. This will be direct savings from the dry docking of vessels operating in Nigeria, which are mostly done outside the country at the moment. It is our desire to partner the private sector to run the dockyard. This and many more are the initiative the Agency is putting in place to better the fortunes of the Nigerian maritime sector.

“We assure you of our commitment to continue to collaborate with you and other sister Agencies and Parastatals in the maritime sector in order to realize our mandate of ensuring a safe and secured maritime domain for business activities to thrive and in line with global best practices.”