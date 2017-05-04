A calm Listener, prudent financial manager, an advocate of transparency, accountability, citizen participation in governance and an all inclusive style of leadership, of all that have in recent years become nearly impossible and illusive have gradually began resurfacing courtesy the modest effort of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello.

These values, exemplified by Mr. Governor have been described by the Niger State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Mustapha Jibril as channels of strenthening and deepening democracy in the State.

Dr. Jibril was quantifying the continued Governor's 25 Local Government Areas mid-term assessment tour that shutdown Katcha Local Government Area on Tuesday, 2nd of May, 2017.

According to the Commissioner, it holds true no doubt that, Governor Sani Bello understands the true concept of democracy which in its lay-man form means, a system of government of the people, for the people, and by the people, but in this case, since it is within the jurisdiction of Niger State, it can then be defined as, Government of, for and by Nigerlites and residents.

In Katcha Local Government Area, Governor Sani Bello directed that, the Hajiya Jummai Babangida Aliyu maternal and healthcare facility badeggi that has suffered neglect, be as a matter of emergency be fixed with the equipments at the Niger State Sustainable Development Goals, SDGs office to serve it purpose while the Basic Primary Health Care Centre Katcha, be upgraded to a General Hospital that has already been captured in the 2017 budget.

Other developments in Katcha Local Government Area include, the looking into the Katcha Water Works, the wholesome renovation of Government Girls Commercial College under the Niger State Science Technical Board that was established in 1980 and renovated in 2009 and the Badeggi Rice Processing Mill.

The Commissioner noted that, Niger State despite the present economic downturn is on the grip of gradual development in all sectors. He spoke further that, Governor Sani Bello has refused to allow selfish interests override the State’s pressing issues which is why his allegiance to restore the lost glory of Niger State is unshakeable.

It is gradually getting clearer that, Niger State now as a leader who understands the true form, essence and value of serving those who gave him their mandate by providing them with dividends of democracy, Dr. Jibril stressed.

The Governor’s mid-term assessment tour of local governments is aimed at enabling Mr. Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello ascertain first hand Information from the people at the grassroots level ; their challenges, developmental priorities especially, with a view to addressing them.

