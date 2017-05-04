Joshua And Ighali. A Nation Braces Up To Harvest Without Sowing!

News... Daniel Ighali rebuffed by Nigeria, his fatherland in a determined attempt to represent the nation. Daniel Ighali went on to win the Commonwealth gold medal, the Olympic gold medal and the world championship for Canada which embraced him with open arms and offered him world class training!

Anthony Joshua is a Nigerian of Yoruba extraction as evidenced by his two middle names. He was also sidelined by his nation when he tried to represent her at the Olympic Games in London in 2012.

Anthony Joshua was so passionate about his fatherland that he could only find worthy sparring partners among his countrymen as he prepared for the said games....wearing British colours!

As Anthony Joshua competed in these games, he must have encouraged other British boxers to equally use Nigerians as sparring partners.... as he went on to win the gold medal in the super-heavyweight class!

Anthony Joshua was honoured with the MBE...Member of the British Empire. He briskly turned pro, dispatching boxer after boxer in impressive knockouts! 19-0 at the latest count!

With his recent demolition of Vladimir Klitschko in the 11th round of a unification bout and the acclaim that came with it, many Nigerians could no longer rein in their covetousness. They now strive to be identified with this self-made world champion as sportscasters now refer to him with his native African names!

They forget that Joshua and Ighali would not have amounted to anything had they pitched their tents with their lousy fatherland!

Stories abound of killed dreams, frustrated talents, rubbished skills and dumped products of research by Nigerians too numerous to count who could only actualize their full potentials after presenting their talents and skills to other nations who then embrace, nurture, groom and mentor them as athletes, professionals, researchers and academics!

As our impulsive sports minister is ogling at Joshua and Ighali, his counterpart in the information ministry is already making preparations to "accord Anthony Joshua a rousing welcome back to the land of his ancestors"

Ha! These clueless ministers .....

Are they mad!!!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.