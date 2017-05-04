Why Would A Father Give An Unremorseful Prodigal Son A Rousing Welcome?

There is another saddening angle to the issue of casualization of duties of government medical officers in Lagos State of Nigeria:

Dr Jide Idris the current commissioner for health in Lagos State was reappointed into the same portfolio by Governor Akinwunmi Ambode after serving for eight years under the immediate past governor, Babatunde Raji Fashola.

Idris it was, who as the sitting commissioner was widely believed to have conceived and perfected the very idea of casualizing doctors' duties in Lagos State. As stated in my previous articles on this subject, all entreaties to this man to forestall such denigration of his profession fell on deaf ears!

I must not fail to mention the inglorious role played by the Lagos branch of the Association Of General And Private Medical Practitioners Of Nigeria, AGPMPN in organizing an ill-concieved reception for Dr Jide Idris into the fold of private doctors...after his double tenures with the Fashola regime.

Common sense dictates that if Prodigal Sons must be welcome into the households of their snubbed and disparaged fathers, there ought to have been ample and demonstrable evidence of repentance and remorse!

And after due scolding and cocounselling....

As Dr Jide Idris briskly resumed his thoughtless deeds against his colleagues on return to service...and his recall by Ambode was ostensibly to deploy his strange talents in this wise yet again, could ARIGBABUWO say in all honesty and sincerity that this red carpet reception for Idris was wise?

Obviously, it must have been the backslaps and head rubs so copiously given Jide Idris by Adeyeye Arigbabuwo apparently commending him for making casuals of his colleagues that encouraged him to go right back to his evil ways....

This action by the Adeyeye ARIGBABUWO regime of the association must have been so inspired by a morbid craving for attention or even after palms have been greased!

Dr Tosin Akindele is a medical practitioner and public affairs analyst.

