Obaseki, religious leaders to strengthen education in Edo

Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has called on religious leaders in the state to collaborate with his administration to strengthen the state’s educational system as he hosted new executives of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Edo State Chapter, led by the Chairman, Bishop Oyonnude Kure at Edo State Government House in Benin City, on Wednesday.

He said: “We must strengthen our educational system and in doing this, we must clean up our primary school system. We have recasted the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) staff to reposition the system for optimal productivity. We have to start anew to clean our curriculum, train our teachers and revive the foundation of our educational system”.

The governor urged the religious body to support his government spiritually and tactically, stressing that he was not afraid to take steps that would reposition and set the state for development.

Meanwhile, Bishop Kure revealed that the visit was to introduce the newly elected executive members of CAN, Edo State Chapter, to the Governor adding that they had perceived God’s grace upon this administration, and that the body was ready to give the government moral and divine support, as well as continuous prayer for the administration’s success.

He additionally expressed delight with the progress made so far by the Godwin Obaseki-led administration in the state, especially in road construction, saying they were God’s works.

Governor Obaseki however replied that: “I am not afraid but can only do what I believe is right and just before God. We have to go beyond the three partnerships you mentioned and include social partnership. If the society does not work, you carry the burden. If our children or youths are not educated, they cannot be properly employed, they want to travel and run away the burden return to you”.

In another development, the governor also tasked the Alumni Association of the Ambrose Alli University (AAU), Ekpoma to revivify the University and restore it to its past glory.

He lamented the declining educational standard of the Ivory tower noting that the state government would not relent on its effort to improve the standard of the school and that the State government, in its quest to ensure quality education in the institution, allocates N200 million on a monthly basis as subvention.