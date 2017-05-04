Lamido Granted Bail On Self Recognisance

BEVERLY HILLS, May 04, (THEWILL) – Ex-governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido was on Thursday granted bail by a magistrate court sitting in Dutse on self recognisance following his arraignment for allegedly inciting supporters to stop the conduct of council elections organised by the administration of Governor Muhammad Badaru in the state.

The prosecution counsel, Ikenna Ekpunobi, had argued that Lamido should not be granted bail as he could jeopardise peace in the state.

The defence counsel, Felix John, argued that his client remained innocent until proven guilty.

He said the evidence upon which the former governor was being tried was documentary and as such there was no witness to influence, adding that by virtue of being a former governor, Lamido could not jump bail.

In his ruling, the magistrate, Muhammad Lamin held that the charge against Lamido, of inciting violence, was bailable. He also rejected a police report tendered allegedly linking the former governor to violence by his supporters.

According to the magistrate, “(There is) no evidence before the court that if the accused person his granted bail he will jump bail and no evidence other people will commit similar offense and that the accused will jeopardise peace of the state.”