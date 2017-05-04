Governorship Aspirant Decamps to APGA, Endorses Obiano

A Governorship Aspirant and chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Harris Chuma who is a well-known opponent and critic of the Governor of Anambra State shocked the people of Ogbunike, in Oyi Local Government Area with his public decamping and declaration of support for Chief Willie Obiano to continue in office after the scheduled November 2017 Elections.

The declaration which obviously took many people unaware including the wife of Governor of Anambra State, Chief (Mrs.) Ebelechukwu Obiano, happened during the Commissioning of CAFÉ Market Toilet project executed under the auspices of her NGO, Caring Family Enhancement Initiative (CAFÉ) at Oye-Olisa, Ogbunike.

The Ogbunike, Anambra born, Lagos based politician said that he decided to come to his home first and make an open and unequivocal declaration before going to the State level to re-enforce his new political move. Said he:

“I did not just come home because I heard that the wife of the Governor is commissioning toilet. I decided to come and make an open declaration before our people. I am an active member of APC. If you Google me you will know that I am a Tinubu man. But I have noticed that I am backing the wrong horse in Anambra State. I am on a mission. I want to state it in the open before our people that I have formally decamped to APGA and I am supporting Willie Obiano because I am now convinced that he is doing a good job. I have never met Obiano and I have never met Osodieme before now. I want to assure our Igwe that I am no longer campaigning against Obiano."

Comrade Harris also called on all sons and daughters of Ogbunike to support the governor for proving beyond doubt that he has the interest of Anambra at heart, everyone should vote for him during the coming elections. He emphasized even as his declaration was greeted with resounding applause from the crowd.

Reacting to the sudden turn of events, an elated wife of the Governor said that he could not hide her surprise and sent her aides to bring APGA cloth for her and her team to decorate Comrade Harris, the newest APGA faithful. Said Mrs. Obiano;

“What he has done today is remarkable. He has stated it in the open. APGA is not just a political party but stands for Igbo identity. I thank him for his courage and for ensuring that the APGA will not die. I wish to use this opportunity to tell all our brothers and sisters to come together and identify with peace and progress in Anambra. I also thank our Governor, the National Chairman and party officials whose work is attracting men and women of goodwill into APGA. It shows that the legacies of our founding fathers will remain.”

Thereafter, the Governors’ wife supported by wife of National chairman of APGA, Lolo Mary Oye, APGA Executive in Ogbunike decorated Comrade Chuma and welcomed him to the APGA family.