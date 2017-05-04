They Are Plotting To Incriminate Me – Ekweremadu, Pdp Senators Allege

BEVERLY HILLS, May 3, (THEWILL) – The Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) caucus in the Senate, on Wednesday , alleged that they have uncovered plots to harass, intimidate and place Ekweremadu in detention in the next two weeks.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly, Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, speaking on behalf of the opposition lawmakers, declared that “some persons in the Presidency” were plotting to use the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies to carry out the plot.

Abaribe alleged that they were planning to plant huge sums of money in Ekweremadu's residence in Enugu and elsewhere, then conduct a search on the premises to fish out the planted incriminating items adding that there was another plot to plant a gun in his car just to frame him up.

“This is a worrying trend about happenings in our country today. A situation where you can be set up through the security agencies and be put in prison for nothing sounds the death knell for democracy and human rights in Nigeria,” Abaribe added.

Others at the briefing were Ekweremadu; Senate Minority Leader, Godswill Akpabio; Senator Theodore Orji and Gilbert Nnaji among others.

On his part, Ekweremadu, speaking on the floor of the senate on Wednesday , said a source tipped him off on the alleged plot of the anti-graft agency to indict him saying the aim of the whole plot is to destroy his political career.

“I will simply read the information then we rest it at that. They said on 6th of May Saturday night/ Sunday , the EFCC alongside the local and international media under the guise the whistle-blowing policy of the federal government have obtained a warrant to search an apartment alleging to be one of your guest houses in Enugu capital state,” he said.

“The EFCC will be claiming to have a tip-off from a whistle-blower from your state alerting the EFCC of a huge amount of money of currency in the apartment said to be belonging to you Ike Ekweremadu, deputy senate president of the federal republic of Nigeria.

“The proceeds which is likely to be illegally obtained and acquired which constitute abuse of office and corruption. The things said to be discovered in the said apartment are a huge amount of money with huge currencies such as British Pounds sterling, US dollars and Indian Rupies. There will be a single photograph of you.

“This will lead to your arrest and detention pending the outcome of the investigation well sponsored non-governmental organisations will be protesting around the nation -Lagos, Enugu and FCT Abuja.

“Sponsored youths will come from your senatorial district to the national assembly gate. While protest is ongoing, the EFCC after detaining you for three weeks, you will be charged to court as section 308 immunity clause do not apply to your office. Their target is to indict you and kill your political career.”