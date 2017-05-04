Court Grants Ex-niger Governor, Babangida Aliyu, N150m Bail

BEVERLY HILLS, May 3, (THEWILL) – Justice Aliyu Mayaki of the Niger State High Court, sitting in Minna, has granted bail to the immediate past governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu and his Chief of Staff, Umar Nasko on a 6-count charge of fraud to the tune of N3billion preferred against them by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Aliyu fondly called 'the chief servant' and Nasko, who was also a governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the State in 2015 general election, were after their arraignment on Tuesday, April 25, 2017 remanded in Tunga prison, Minna, after the last court session.

In his ruling, on Wednesday , on the bail application by the accused, Justice Maiyaki, admitted Aliyu to bail in the sum of N150million with two sureties in like sum who must be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must own landed property worth N200million.

Nasko, on the other hand, was granted bail in the sum of N100million with two sureties in like sum. The sureties must also be residents within the jurisdiction of the court and must own properties worth N150million.

Justice Maiyaki added that all the sureties for both accused persons are to deposit their Certificates of Occupancy to the court pending the determination of the case.

The case has been adjourned to June 12, 2017 for commencement of trial.

THEWILL recalls that the anti-graft body alleges that Aliyu, among other things, diverted N520million from the Niger State Government Security Account domiciled in Zenith Bank account between January and March 2011 and also allegedly diverted a separate N1.7billion from the same account.

Furthermore, Aliyu and Nasko were also said to have diverted about N1.09billion, which was 16 per cent shares of Niger State in the North South Power Company Limited which are all in contravention of Sections 97 and 312 of the Penal Code.