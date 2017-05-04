Osinbajo Panel Now To Submit Report On Monday

BEVERLY HILLS, May 3, (THEWILL) – Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo-led presidential committee investigating alleged violation of due process in the award of contracts under the Presidential Initiative on the North East, PINE, as well as the discovery of large sums of money at Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos, will today Wednesday conclude its assignment.

Other members of the committee are the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, and the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babagana Monguno.

A statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed that the committee, which has been investigating suspended secretary to the government of the federation, Babachir Lawal, and director-general of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayo Oke, will present its report to President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday.

This puts paid to earlier reports that the panel would submit its report today Wednesday.

Following the discovery of the foreign and local currencies by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, at the Ikoyi apartment, THEWILL had exclusively reported the National Intelligence Agency, NIA, as claiming ownership of the $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23, 218,000 seized by the EFCC from Osborne Towers.