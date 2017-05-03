Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has restated his administration’s commitment to building a state that works for Edo people and improving the citizens’ standard of living.

This was as he received executive members of Conference of Non-Governmental Organisations (CONGOS), who paid him a courtesy visit at the Edo State Government House in Benin City.

“We are not afraid; we are transparent and have nothing to hide from the people. My focus is to use the available resources to pursue my administrations programme and improve the lives of the Edo people who trusted us and elected us to power”, the governor said.

He urged the group to be exemplary because total independence, which would enable the group positively check the government, was the hallmark of credibility.

He said: “NGOs should contribute in providing solutions to the challenges faced by the government or review the government’s activities to help them roll out policies that will better the lots of the people, but not to become critics of the government without the necessary facts”.

The governor said his administration would not expand the government, but utilise resources accrued to the government to improve the lives of the people of the state.

“I am not keen on establishing more government institutions but training and retraining our people to contribute their quota to the development of the society and the state at large”.

For his part, the leader of delegation of Conference of Non-Governmental Organizations (CONGOS), Comrade Jude Obasanmi lauded the governor’s policies and success rate with these policies, while also applauding the governor for his tenacity and courage to ban revenue collection in the state, which had become worrisome and negative to the state’s image.

The governor, he said, was already addressing other important issues of concern to the group, adding that they were more prepared to be involved in the success story of the present administration led by Godwin Obaseki.

He, however, called on the governor to establish Edo State Emergency Management Agency to enable the state take proactive steps against disasters, and that the state government should merge or redefine the services and operations of Edo State Transport Service and Edo Line, even as he commended the governor on the rehabilitation and construction of road in the state.