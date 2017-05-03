Ethical Approval and Political Stupidity: The Bane On Economic Freedom

According to Nigeria's Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole, Professor Maduike Ezeibe's claim to have discovered a cure for HIV/AIDS lacked 'ethical approval' and, therefore, unacceptable.

The National Agency for the Control of Aids (NACA) also waved aside his claim because, according to them, the claim for HIV/AIDS cure is not new. Here is the problem: they would not take any African scientist seriously unless, of course, he is first taken seriously by the western world.

The irony in their ignorance and stupidity is that, while they reject this professor's claims because of their silly ethical approval, they accepted that the Nigeria Intelligence Agency (NIA) had, by corruption default, ethical approval to hide money in houses like thieves, instead of in banks.

Our leaders are just like the Biblical 'blind guides' who say that "swearing by the gold of the temple and not by the temple itself makes a man bound by oath" - Matthew 23:16-22. We kill for money but ignore god-given ways to make them; we curse the ground but we love its yields! We have made Africa a mockery even to the least in other continents of the world. Respect for and faith in ourselves is the way to home.

