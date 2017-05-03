If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

Headlines | 3 May 2017 15:04 CET

Senate Confirms Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees

Source: thewillnigeria.com

BEVERLY HILLS, May 3, (THEWILL) – The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday confirmed  two ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari. They are Kogi-born Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state.

Ocheni is coming in as replacement for the late minister of state for labour and employment, James Ocholi, who died in a road crash over a year ago, while Hassan replaces former minister of environment, Amina Mohammed,

who is currently at the United Nations.
During the confirmation hearing, the ministerial nominees fielded questions from the senators

They were confirmed when their nominations were put to a voice vote by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the session.


ignorance becomes the bone of contention when men refuse to learn the hard way
By: obierika

About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

  • FaceTwitterGoogle+

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2017, © Copyright TheNigerianVoice.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists