Senate Confirms Buhari’s Ministerial Nominees

BEVERLY HILLS, May 3, (THEWILL) – The upper chamber of the National Assembly on Wednesday confirmed two ministerial nominees sent to it by President Muhammadu Buhari. They are Kogi-born Stephen Ocheni and Suleiman Hassan from Gombe state.

Ocheni is coming in as replacement for the late minister of state for labour and employment, James Ocholi, who died in a road crash over a year ago, while Hassan replaces former minister of environment, Amina Mohammed,

who is currently at the United Nations.

During the confirmation hearing, the ministerial nominees fielded questions from the senators

They were confirmed when their nominations were put to a voice vote by the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who presided over the session.