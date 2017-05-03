Buhari Absent At Fec Meeting Again

BEVERLY HILLS, May 3, (THEWILL) – President Muhammadu Buhari has again failed to show up for the Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting, which is ongoing at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

‎Upon his arrival around 11am, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo took charge at the cabinet meeting holding in the council chamber of the presidential villa in Abuja.

There was a rendition of the national anthem, followed by prayers from two ministers: FCT, Mohammed Bello, and Budget and Planning, Udo Udoma.

This makes it the third consecutive FEC meeting Buhari will be missing in recent weeks, amidst growing concern about his state of health.

Buhari on Tuesday met with the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Group Managing Director of the state oil firm, NNPC, Maikanti Baru.

The president’s wife, Aisha had tweeted on Tuesday that her husband’s health condition is not as bad as people think.

As of the time of filing this report, no official reason has been given for Buhari's absence at the meeting taking place on Wednesday.