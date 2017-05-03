7 Reasons You Should Expose Your Kids To Modern Day Technology

Technology is not good for children. This is what some people have led us to believe. This is not true. There are countless benefits children will gain from being exposed to modern day technology. If you deny, be assured that they will search for other means to learn themselves because clearly, children of nowadays are smart and they pick up things easily.

If you are still skeptical about exposing your child to technology, these reasons share by Jumia Travel , the leading online travel agency should convince you to change your stance. The only question you should have in mind is when is the right time to expose these kids to technology?

Higher concentration

When kids play games and perform tasks on handheld devices, they need to concentrate on completing the task. These series of activities will gradually help them pay close attention to things whether they are playing with the device or not.

Enhances social interaction

Technology is fast becoming a common feature in classes. You find children using tablets and support educational technologies to do school work. And since they do school work with these tech tools, kids will be able to interact more and share among their peers. A parent should not frown at their kids when they use these tech devices for educational purposes.

Expands Horizons

There are so many things children will learn from technology. As there are negatives, there are also positives. The onus is on you to ensure that they do not see the negative side of technology. This said technology expand the knowledge of a child to a level far beyond their age. They see things that they cannot learn in class. You will observe that you are developing a well-rounded and confident kid who can express him/herself anywhere.

Improve cognitive performance

There are synergistic apps, video games, and various kinds of educational challenges and programs available on different devices which are good for developing the cognitive functions of your kid. Unknown to you are grooming a genius!

More fun for kids

At that very young age, kids love to play. And intelligent and smart way to allow them to play games that require strategic thinking. Through this, they are having fun and also learning.

Gives them an early sense of direction

At a very tender age, quite a number of people do not know what lies ahead of them. With technology, they have a fair idea of what they want to do. And if you are able to guide them, they will certainly have a direction on where they are heading.

Equip them with skills need for the future

There is no gainsaying technology is the future. Anyone without tech skills will naturally fizzle out and he or she will be forced to acquire these skills. Hence, it is a good idea to equip them with these skills when they are growing.