Bolanle Ambode Charges Christian Women To Be Firm And Steadfast

Christian women in the country have been urged to stand firm and be steadfast in the way of the lord until the second coming.

Wife of the governor of Lagos State, Mrs. Bolanle Ambode, gave the charge in a goodwill message delivered at the maiden edition of the all Sisters Regional Conference of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (R.C.C.G), Region 19, Dominion Sanctuary, Acme Road Ogba.

Mrs. Ambode noted that the conference gave women ample opportunity, to examine any situation or challenge confronting them, towards finding a lasting solution physically or spiritually.

Speaking on the theme,

”Occupy till I come”, she said the statement was neither a suggestion nor an advice, but a definite charge that conveyed enormous responsibilities on the women as children of God.

According to her, “My dear sisters in Christ, we are told to occupy till I come. This statement is neither a suggestion nor an advice but a definite instruction to us. It is a charge that conveys responsibilities on us as children of the most high”.

Speaking further, Bolanle disclosed that, “The charge is asking us to remain firm and steadfast in the way of the Lord until the second coming. It is telling us to keep the faith and not waiver, as regards our belief and commitment to things of God”.

Bolanle said the charge demanded that women remained holy and Godly in all ways, and should be vessels of blessing to retrieve lost souls.

She advised women that while occupying till the Lord comes, it was important for them to get economic empowerment, as this would make them to be focused, committed and to be better Christians.

She also advised single ladies to keep their bodies sacred and to seek the face of God concerning their life partner, as this was the foundation for blissful marriage and beginning of marital blessings.

Mrs. Ambode encouraged all to joyfully give back to God in tithes, worship, offering, service, and in praise, stressing that the reward received on earth was little compared to the bliss that awaited them in heaven.

While inaugurating the pastors wives forum, Bolanle charged them to be good and shining examples in the Lord’s vineyard, to support each other to fulfill the lord’s bidding in their lives and to stand out in their ministry and the home front.

Earlier in her welcome address, the convener, Pastor (Mrs.) Helen Oyitso, disclosed that the objective of the programme was to re-focus the attention of women as individuals and groups to the things of God.

She disclosed that topics and activities during the conference would include; occupy in the home front; occupy in the work place; occupy in the market place; medical screening and mission support.

No fewer than 6,000 women attended the conference.