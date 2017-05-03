Man docked for stealing Plasma TV in Osun

A 28-year old man, Adebowale Tunde has been arraigned by the Osun State Police Command before an Osogbo Magistrate court for allegedly stealing one LG Plasma television.

Police Prosecutor, Olayiwola Rasaq told the court that the accused person allegedly broke into the office of one Royale Net Point company, opposite Fakunle Comprehensive High School, Osogbo on the 11th of April, 2017 and made away with a 26 inches Plasma television.

He explained that the offence contravened section 390(9) and section 413 of the Criminal Code Cap 34, volume II, Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2003.

The accused person who had no legal representative in court, however pleaded not guilty of the charge levelled against him.

In her ruling, Magistrate Adenike Olowolagba granted the accused person the bail of N200,000 with two reliable sureties in like sum and adjourned the case till June 8,2017.