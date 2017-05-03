Corruption is a burning national issue. We must all come together for our ‘fight against corruption‘.

By ‘corruption’ people usually mean actual bribery, nepotism, misuse of public money and other offenses like hoarding, profiteering, black-marketing and smuggling.

Corruption is rampant in various spheres of education, business, employment, election and even marriage.

The lack of employment opportunity often depresses the job-seeker. As long as there remains an unbridgeable gap between the employment needs and employment opportunities, it remains difficult to get a job, and there would always be people to exploit their needs. Giving and taking bribes under false assurances is a common phenomenon in such a case.

This can be stopped either by refusing to pay any such illegal gratification or by bringing the matter to the notice of the Police authorities.

Election process is an area where corruption raises its ugly head. Electioneering in a country, where large sections of the electorate are illiterate, often get misled by the vote-seeker. This corruption can be fought if individual voters remain true to their conscience and vote-seekers bank on their worth and power of arguments rather than on weight of their purse.

Corruption has found its way at centers of Education. Nowadays, even non-academic people are seen around the academic world primarily in search of certificates. They in collusion with other money-minded people among Paper-setters, Examiners and Tabulators often make mockery of the examination system. This can only be avoided by rising the consciousness of individual to ‘fight against corruption’.

And the sphere where individuals need no help from outside to fight corruption is that of marriage. Grooms consider themselves to be a costly commodity. They demand for highly dowries this days, which in turn has put several young men off the lane of marriage. It's very rare to see any young Nigerian within the age bracket 20yrs to 30yrs get married this days, because marriage is no longer affordable.

Solution;

The various form of corrupt practices such as, hoarding, profiteering, black-marketing and undue price-rise, etc. need to be stopped. People can form consumer-resistance group with his fellow consumers and then their united effort would be strong enough to curb the malpractices of the unscrupulous people. These victims should fight against corruption. The should explore their legal rights. If necessary, they would also get the help of the Police authorities in this matter.

In the case of smuggling of valuables and non-available goods, individual has very little scope to resist except taking a vow not to purchase any such smuggled good even if offered at a lower price.

Conclusion:

We often blame the government for their failure in checking corruption. But it is time to realize that it is more a question of public morality, of individual conscience and initiative than efficient administration to eradicate all such vices and corruption.