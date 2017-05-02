Buhari's Health: Let us Thread Carefully-Osun Buharist Society

A political pressure group in Osun state ,Osun Buharist Society has advised political leaders in the country to thread carefully on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari to avoid plunging the country into chaos.

In a statement issued in Osogbo after a brief meeting of its leadership ,the group affirmed that President Buhari has not breached any law or sections of the constitution to warrant recent strident calls for his resignation.

The statement signed by its Organising Secretary ,Mr Ogunsola Al-Iwowy specifically warned against pitching Vice President Osinbajo against the President and his men,warning that the political climate is getting charged unnecessarily.

The group particularly called the attention of South West leaders to study how other regions of the South are acting on the President's health,warning "South West should not burn its fingers under an ill thought out power strategy.

"The core north is undergoing stressful moments as we all pray for the quick recovery of President Buhari. South West should be careful not to make an enemy out of a President who has been so reliant on his Vice President throughout this critical times.

" While it is true the constitution stipulates conditions and guidelines for wielding power,we must step back and critically examine the unfolding scenario so that it won't backfire against the region and her people",the group stressed.

The group while affirming its faith in the President and Vice President cautioned against opportunistic politicking that may plunge the nation into crisis ,adding that "this is the time to pray for the President.

"This is not the time for succession plotting and scheming as this could ignite ethnic feud and shatter the relative peace the country is enjoying",the group concluded.