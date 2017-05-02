Edo NLC, TUC award Osunbor, Odubu, Ihonvbere

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, during the recently concluded International Workers’ Day in Edo State, held a dinner to celebrate workers in the state, where three Edo indigenes were awarded by different labour unions in the state for their contributions to the development of the state and their relationship with unions.

They include, former governor of the state, Prof Osarhiemen Osunbor, former Deputy Governor of the State, Dr Pius Odubu and immediate past Secretary to the State Government, Prof Julius Ihonvbere.

This was as Governor Godwin Obaseki on Monday hosted members of the state’s chapter of Nigeria Labour congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) to a dinner to felicitate with them as they marked the 2017 Worker’s Day.

Speaking at the dinner held alongside the Award night organised by the Edo chapter of NLC and TUC at the State Government House Banquet Hall, Obaseki thanked the workers for trusting and accepting his administration.

The governor assured the labour union of an open door policy, provided they continue to have confidence in his administration.

He said: “Nothing good thrives in a community where there is no trust, you have given me your trust and I will not betray that trust. Today marks a new dawn, and I want to be able to reminisce on my tenure and say, I never had an incident of strike. As long as you trust me, I will put every issue in front of you for dialogue,” he said.

Obaseki assured the workers that the hosting of the Workers day Dinner would be on a yearly basis.

The governor also commended the labour union for the presentation of awards to outstanding personalities, who he said had contributed immensely to the development of the state.

In their remarks, the Edo Chairmen of the NLC and TUC, Comrade Emmanuel Ademokun and Comrade Marshall Orhue, commended Governor Obaseki for hosting the unions’ members to a dinner after greasing the May Day celebration earlier in the day.

The duo said that the dinner went to show that the governor was workers-friendly, adding that the labour unions working with the state government would build a stronger Edo state.

Speaking about the award, the organisers said it was a tradition of the labour unions to present awards of excellence to outstanding Nigerians during worker day celebrations.