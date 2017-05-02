May Day: Workers Vow To Scuttle Okowa’s Second Term Ambition

Following the inability of the Ifeanyi Okowa-led government in Delta state to remunerate workers before the May Celebration on Monday, workers in the state has expressed disappointment and vowed not to support the second coming of Okowa come 2019 following what they described as government without human face.

Speaking in exclusive interview with our correspondent during the Workers Day celebration held at the St. Patrick College, Asaba, workers described Okowa as labour unfriendly and insensitive governor.

“Governor Okowa’s government does not have human face, labour unfriendly governor as far as the civil servants are concerned. The governor does not do what he preaches, he will preach one thing and do the opposite. Very clannish governor. In fact let me conclude by saying that Okowa government is a wicked one and workers in the state have made up their mind to vote him out completely come 2019.” Mr. Greg, civil servant threatened.

Also speaking, a civil servant who gave her name as Mrs. Uche and senior staff in one of the Ministries, expressed displeasure with the way and manner governor Okowa was piloting the affairs of the state which she said does not tally with the wishes of the people who voted for him as governor.

“Initially, we thought Okowa was going to make a better governor but little did we know he is a worst case. Okowa is governing the state like his private enterprise where only his cronies and family members get what not while the other Delatns die in poverty and hunger. In case you don’t know, we civil servants in the state are waiting for him come 2019. We did it to former governor Uduaghan during his rerun election and we shall repeat it. Let Okowa continues with his wickedness and we shall if all his endorsements will save him”, she alleged.

Across section of workers however warned governor Okowa against taking the workers and Deltans for granted even as they liken the administration to what they tagged “Deception and Fraud”, disclosing that they are only waiting for 2019 to vent their anger on the governor by voting him out of office.

In his speech, Governor Okowa stated that his administration was committed to highly skilled, merit-driven and integrity-based public service and ensuring a public sector that is professionalism-driven, stressing that his administration was committed to zero tolerance for corruption.

“As encapsulated in the Delta State Medium Term Development Plan, we are irrevocably committed to the creation of an effective, efficient, highly skilled, merit-driven and integrity-based public service. Our goal is to build a public sector management driven by professionalism, projects performance and zero tolerance for corruption because, that is the only way we can entrench good governance in the polity and needless to say, we need the support and cooperation of the labour movement to make this goal a reality.”

The Governor commended Nigerian workers, especially, those in Delta State for their dedication to duty which have contributed in no small measure to build Delta State from its inception in 1991, stating, “Through your belief, sacrifice and labour, we have made great progress as a state.”, observing that “As we gather here today, the Nigerian worker, like all other citizens, is confronted with economic adversity; more and more families are finding harder and harder to stay afloat as the recession bites harder and inflationary trend continues; the current scenario poses a serious challenge to government and other employers of labour to keep workers motivated, happy and satisfied.”

“Our administration has made the welfare of workers a top priority, while working to ensure better relations between the private sector and the government. It is in recognition of the unique role that workers play in delivering government policies and programmes that from the inception of this administration, we made the payment of workers’ salaries, the first line of charge.” Okowa stated.