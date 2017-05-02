RIWAMA Sole Administrator, Bro. Felix Obuah Warns Against Dumping Of Faeces, Other Wastes On Trans-Kalabari Road, Rumuolumeni

The attention of the Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency, RIWAMA, Bro. Felix Obuah, has been drawn to the activities of some unscrupulous waste haulers, night soil men in particular, dumping solid excretory products and other wastes indiscriminately on the Trans-Kalabari Road, Rumuolumeni, Port Harcourt, posing great danger to residents, companies and others using and doing business in the area.

The Agency strongly frowns at these illegal and unhealthy activities being perpetrated by these persons and others involved in similar acts in other parts of the city.

This notice therefore, serves as last warning to all perpetrators of this environmentally unfriendly act to desist forthwith as the Agency will not take it kindly with anyone caught indulged in it henceforth.

It is important that we emphasize that the law will not spare anyone who flouts this order, even as we call on members of the public to report to the Agency accordingly, any of such activities being carried out in and around the State, for the law to take its full course.