Borno First Lady Commends NCWD For Training, Empowering Women IDPsfrom Ibrahim Gwamna Mshelizza

Wife of Borno state governor, Hajiya Nana Kashim Shettima has commended the National Centre for Women Development (NCWD), Abuja, for training and empowering women who were displaced from their homes by activities of insurgents in the state.

Nana made the commendation at the closing ceremony of an intensive 10- Day Vocational Skills Acquisition Empowerment Programme and Graduation of 75 Female Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs which took place at Women Development Centre, Maiduguri.

The First Lady noted with concern the devastating effects faced by people, especially women and children in the state following activities of insurgents, stressing that, this timely intervention by NCWD in collaboration with Borno Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development and United Nations Fund for Population Activities, UNFPA is highly appreciable, as it would impact positively on the lives of IDPs in the state.

Her words; " Today's Graduation ceremony of some of our women IDPs by NCWD is very dear to my heart, as it will complement government's effort in alleviating the suffering of our traumatized and vulnerable groups in our society.

"We hope that more of such gesture will be extended to our widows who lost their husbands to activities of insurgents. I want to call on well meaning individuals and organizations to come to the aid of our women, children and the less privileged groups in Borno state that have suffered much destruction from the hands of Boko Haram sect in the last seven years". Nana said.

She however urged the graduands to prove themselves worthy by utilizing the unique opportunity to economically improve their lives and that of their host communities.

Earlier in her address, the Director General of NCWD, Barrister Mary Ekpere Eta said, the goal of the project is to restore dignity of beneficiaries and ensure diversification of their means of livelihood.

The training programme and provision of starter kits according to Eta, is expected to provide the opportunity for beneficiaries to earn income and ameliorate their present conditions, bearing in mind the trauma they have undergone in the wake of activities of the insurgency in the region.

This she said, was hinged on the outcome of a Needs Assessment Exercise (NAE) conducted by NCWD in Adamawa state and Abuja FCT IDP camps in September 2015, with a view to win and improve opportunities for proper rehabilitation of women IDPs in the country through enhanced psychosocial, vocational and business skills to facilitate their ability to resettle and reintegrate them into the society.

The DG noted that similar project which was completed in Adamawa state on 30th April, 2017 and the one in Borno state were trained in various skills such as catering, sewing, Hair dressing, Make -Up and Head Gear Tying, Knitting and Crochet, Bead and Jewelry Making, after which they were presented with certificates and Starter Packs including power generating sets, sewing and knitting machines among others.