Alimikhena Caution Critics To Thread Cautiously

The Deputy whip of the Senate and Senator representing Edo North Senator Francis Alimikhena has cautioned Critics and those with Unprecedented Capacity for Lies and Blackmailing to thread cautiously. He advised them to first engaged their brains before putting their mouth and pen into forward gear.

In a Press statement issued in Abuja by his Personal Assistant Benjamin Atu, the Senator condemn the misleading story and online publication against his Personality by one Miscreants elements Mr. Omogbai Jimoh who has also been involved in sending a messages of threat of life to the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate and his Aides.

He described the publication that was Published by Urhokpotareporters, Ynaija and the Willnigeria as Malicious and devilish Campaign of Columny by forces who are determined to hold Edo North Captive from development and the good things of life. The author of the said publication has consciously and definitely shown disdain for the Deputy Whip of the Senate.

Wondering why his good name and integrity that he has acquired over the years would be tarnished by one miscreant elements, the law maker said "Since the creation of Edo State in 1991, no Senator has achieved in four years what he has currently accomplished in his less than two years in office as the Senator representing the good People of Edo North.

Senator Alimikhena outline some of the ongoing projects in Edo North to include.........

1. A modern dialyses ( kidney) centre at Gen. Hospital, Auchi

2. Solar powered borehole at Gen. Hospital, Auchi

3. Installed solar powered street lights at Igbe Road, Auchi

4. Powered solar borehole at health centre, Iyekhe

5. Borehole at Iyakpi.

6. Solar powered borehole beside Oghieneni Guest House, Jattu.

7. Solar powered borehole at Ikabigbo.

8. Solar powered borehole at Apana

9. Provided 500Kva transformers atTeachers College, Auchi, Jattu Market and Ayogwiri all in Etsako West

10. Borehole at Iyakpi.

11. Borehole at Aviele by Cooperative House.

12. Solar powered borehole at Iyola.

Other projects which are currently ongoing in Edo North that the critics and their sponsors can also go and verify include Maintenance and repair of the Ibillo Township road, Construction of Solar Powered Borehole in Imoga Community. Provision of general Powered Borehole at Ovao Community in Weppa Wanno. Provision of Generator Power Bolehole at Egbadu1 quarters Agenebode. Provision of Five ( 5 ) Separate Solar powered Borehole in the following location all in Okpella Iturogbe Community Okpella, Awoyeni Community, Oginiga new site, Okpella, Okuokpellagbe's Palace Okpella, Iddo2 Imiegor Quarters Okpella and Afeokpella Quarters all in Okpella Community. Projects in Agenebode also includes Street Lights and Borehole Projects in Igiode and Iviogie respectively. Others are provision of general power /Solar powered Borehole and store house as well as street lights in Ekwotsor community, Agenebode, Otorkew quarters as well as Egbadu 1quarters respectively.

Other projects among them which are too numerous to mention are the Construction of a block of three classroom at Ebua Primary School Iviebua and Construction of another block of three Classroom with Benches with attach Seat as well as Office Chairs and Tables at Okpameri Grammar School, Ibillo. Rehabilitation of Ibira community Hall Igarra among others too numerous to mention. The Edo North Senator wonder, if these Projects are not Obvious enough for the critics to behold and verify before yelling out their words of doom to a Senator who is less than two years in office. He described the reckless utterances of miscreants elements as ridiculous, unbelievable, disgusting, Inaccurate and Insulting.

While expressing his appreciation for constructive criticism and willingness to accept correction, the Edo North Senator has challenged these miscreants which has been recruited to plunge Edo North into crisis, breakdown of law an order on a tour of his ongoing Projects across various Wards in Edo North. He frown at the misleading publication sponsored by opposition to pushed their selfish agenda and justify unrealistic Conclusions.

The Deputy whip of the Senate has therefore appealed to media practitioners to avoid sensationalism in news publishing without verification, in order not to destroy that which they seek to build. The Senator has also called on the security agencies to take close look at the intents and purposes of these individuals and ensure that the perpetrators are decisively dealt with, the statement added.