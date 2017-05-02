Akwa Ibom State Official Website Shutdown: Commissioners for Information and Science & Tech Intervenes

The Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information & Strategy, Mr Charles Udoh and his colleague in the Ministry of Science & Technology, Dr. Nse Essien has intervened in the matter with the developer of Akwa Ibom State Official Website www.akwaibomstate.gov.ng , who threatened to shut down the site by 5pm on Saturday 29th April 2017, as a showdown sequel to 2017 May 1st Workers Day.

The website shutdown was as a result of noncompliance with the payment he is owed as agreed with an official of the state government last year. According to the developer; 'How can they contact a new person to manage the site when I have not been paid off?'

Mr Martins thereafter warned that Akwa Ibom people should not visit the website from 1st of May, saying that he will 'install a virus which will harm the device of every visitor to the website'.

However, two days after, in a phone conversation, Emmanuel confessed that he will be very rude and unpatriotic of him not to heed to the plea by two highly intelligent and well placed officials of Akwa Ibom state government to stand down action.

While confirming that he had been contacted by officials of Akwa Ibom State Government, who promised to make his payment available when work resumes on Tuesday, Emmanuel said he made them understand that he was not the one who shut down the site, as the site was reset and a back up uploaded before the set time to shut down the site.

The timely intervention by these refined gentlemen in Governor Udom Emmanuel's cabinet is commendable. As it is written in the bible, a 'Labourer Deserves His Wage', and Governor Udom Emmanuel being a Christian, a Deacon at that, knows that.