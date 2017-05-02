Tiwa N Tiwa Losun group urges Muslim Lawyers to Display Virtues of Islam

The Legal luminary and Founder of Tiwa N Tiwa Losun group, Barr. Kunle Rasheed Adegoke has enjoined Muslim lawyers to display total fear of God in the course of discharging their professional services.

He said this as a guest lecturer at the official launch of the Al-Ummah College of Shariah & Legal Studies (UMCALS) in Iwo, Osun State on Sunday.

Adegoke, who spoke on the theme: ''Roles of Muslim Lawyers in the Socio-Political Re-engineering of Nigeria'', tasked lawyers to uphold virtues such as; humility, uprightness and complete honesty as espoused by Islam.

Adegoke said "An average Muslim lawyer must be ready to stand up for justice, equity and fairness."

He further stated that Muslim lawyers' dealings with people should be premised on transparency and accountability.

The event, also saw Barr. Adegoke displaying his legendary philanthropic nature through his socio-political organisation, Tiwa n Tiwa Losun, as he donated cash, different sets of law books and made other promises to support the young diploma awarding college.

The launch, organised by UMCALS in conjunction with the Jama'atu Ta'awunil Muslimeen, was graced by State of Osun Chief of Staff, Alh. Isiaka Gboyega Oyetola, represented by Engineer Bashir Lawal, the Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba AbdulRasheed Akanbi, the Onikoyi of Ikoyi, Oba Abdul Afeez Badeji and Comrade Amitolu Shittu among other dignitaries.