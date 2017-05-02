Akwa Ibom Governor Announces Workers’ Affordable Mass Housing

Akwa Ibom state workers are in for better times as Governor Udom Emmanuel has announced plans to commence their mass low cost housing scheme in the state, even as they have assured the governor of their resolve to stand by him for eight uninterrupted years.

Governor Emmanuel who revealed that he is stopping the trend where civil servants had to wait until retirements before planning to own houses with their terminal benefits, explained that he is working out “an extremely affordable housing scheme for all his workers.”

The Governor who spoke during the 2017th May Day celebration jointly organized by the State Chapter of the Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC and Trade Union Congress, TUC at the Uyo township stadium, said had already acquired the land and was ready to use a public private partnership scheme to finance the mass housing scheme for workers in the state.

Governor Emmanuel described the labour force in Akwa Ibom as partners in progress, working harmoniously with government to bring democracy ‘bacons’ to the people, and announced that his government was almost ready to commission an electricity sub-station in Uyo funded solely by his administration to boost power supply in the state and reduce tariff on consumers.

He said “we have covered many miles with glittering milestones” in the last two years through the active support and cooperation of workers in the state, and maintained that “today we are happy that we may not owe you salaries but we owe you gratitude.”

He assured that backlogs of promotion arrears will soon be cleared, recounting that his government had previously cleared backlog of local government gratuities of over 10years.

He commended the leaders of the labour unions who, saying they have been working with him actively in the interest of the Akwa Ibom project, assuring that his government will not relent in providing programmes that will give value to the wages of workers, and improve their standard of living.

The Governor described workers as he veins and arteries that have circulated development programmes across the state, saying the premium on their importance accounted for his cancellation of all engagements to personally attend the rally.

He also announced that he was ready to unveil a complete new look repositioned General Hospital in Etinan this month , insisting that his administration was ready to completely advance facilities in secondary health centers across the state to meet the affordable health care delivery of the people.

He also assured on his industrialization drive in the state, announcing that the electricity metering project, the syringe manufacturing company, 60,000 capacity flour mill, will soon be completed and their workers will join in the May Day celebration of 2018.

Assuring that teachers and other categories of workers for recruitment in the state would be appointed strictly on merit, indicating that everyone is given equal opportunity to prove himself or herself. Let People be reassured that it is purely on merit not by mercy.”

He urged the workers to display passion for service and reach out to impact on the lives of others in need.

Presenting a solidarity message to the workers on behalf of the state legislature, the speaker, Barr. Onofiok Luke acknowledged the supportive role played by Akwa Ibom workers in the development of the state, and re-affirmed the commitment of the 6th Assembly in supporting the good governance in the state..

Barr. Luke said the House will continually serve as a bridge between government and the people through an open legislation that revolves around the people.

He urged them to continue to show support to the government of Mr Emmanuel, adding that the "Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly will always collaborate with other arms of government to bring dividends of democracy to Akwa Ibom people".

The Chairperson Trade Union Congress Comrade Akamba Awah and the Chairperson Nigeria Labour Congress Comrade Etim Ukpong, in their separate messages commended Governor Emmanuel for being a listening governor and for his efforts at putting smiles on the faces of workers.

The announced their resolve as workers to encourage Governor Emmanuel to recontest and continue for another term in office because of his workers –friendly disposition.

They urged lawmakers in the country to rise in support of the implementation of the new minimum wage for workers due to the high cost of living in the Nigeria.

The event featured march past by the different labour and trade unions to the admiration of the Governor who took the salute.