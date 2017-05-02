If Buhari Does Not Kill Corruption It Will Kill Buhari

Feature Article | 2 May 2017 18:58 CET

Segun Adeniyi's Clap Trap

I believe that Segun Adeniyi's book titled "Against The Run Of Play" is good for one thing and one thing alone: the dustbin.

It is a collection of jaundiced opinions and subjective submissions made by a collection of self-seeking clowns.

It sounds more like a script for a second rate and comic soap opera than a historical account.

It is nothing more than a cheap and feeble exercise in historical revisionism and the target of the collective effort is President Goodluck Jonathan.

As far as the author is concerned he is the villain whilst others are the heroes.

Reuben Abati has far more gravitas than Segun Adeniyi. He was an insider in the Jonathan administration and he will not rely on self-serving historical revisionism, unsubstantiated hearsay and childish gossip in his account.

We await his book. That would make far more gratifying and informed reading than Segun Adeniyi's clap-trap.


Disclaimer: "The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Nigerian Voice. The contents of this article are of sole responsibility of the author(s). The Nigerian Voice will not be responsible or liable for any inaccurate or incorrect statements contained in this article." © Femi Fani Kayode.
