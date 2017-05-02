Obasanjo, Babangida, Abdulsalami Meet Over Buhari’s Health Condition

SAN FRANCISCO, May 02, (THEWILL) – Worried over the politicking surrounding President Muhammadu Buhari’s health, Nigeria’s ex-heads of state, Generals Olusegun Obasanjo, Ibrahim Babangida, IBB, and Abdulsalami Abubakar have met in Minna, Niger State, with a resolve visit the President to ascertain the true state of his health.

The Nation gathered that former president Obasanjo and General Abdulsalami would go for the visit because General Babangida's state of health will not allow him travel.

The report has it that the three leaders expressed concern in the meeting which lasted for two hours, that the politicization of the President's health is not healthy for the country and constitutes a threat to national development.

They also reportedly frowned at the discordant tune among the President's media aides and close associates which they plan to discuss when they meet him.

The meeting according to sources ended with a prayer for the health of Buhari and General Babangida.

The meeting of the former heads of states was classified top secret as visitors that usually visit the house were disallowed from entering the house ahead of the arrival of Chief Obasanjo.

Prior to the arrival of Obasanjo, Abubakar was already waiting in IBB's house as the Niger state Governor Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello recieved Obasanjo at Minna airport and accompanied him to IBB home at hill top devoid of official retinue.